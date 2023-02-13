Watching for Rain

After a sunny and warm Sunday, clouds look to increase Monday, with increasing winds as well. For the day today, aforementioned clouds will keep us a bit cooler, upper 50°s to 60°s, with breezy south/southeasterly winds. These winds are helping boost our dew points ahead of an incoming system, which should arrive this evening going into tonight. Showers could start in eastern New Mexico just after sunset, with the system tracking east. Light rain will be the main thing we expect from this system, however, a rumble of thunder or two can’t be counted out. Severe threats are expected to be minimal. For Tuesday, the system moves out and we get blasted with a stout westerly wind for most of the day.

