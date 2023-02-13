Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Tickets on sale for WTAMU’s ‘Chemistry of Sound’ concert

WTAMU logo
WTAMU logo(WTAMU)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for West Texas A&M University’s Chemistry of Sound concert.

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Amarillo College Concert Hall Theatre, and is part of a science lecture, according to a WTAMU press release.

WTAMU Professor of Biochemistry Dr. Nick Flynn and quartet members will speak about the science of sounding during a lecture at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus.

The press release said the concert features Joseph Haydn’s String Quartet No. 1, Opus 76; Grażyna Bacewicz’s Piano Quintet and Bedřich Smetana’s “From My Life” string quartet. Guest artist is Jessica Osborne, piano.

The quartet also includes Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin; Vesselin Todorov, viola; and Emmanuel Lopez, cello. Each are lecturers in the School of Music.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online, at the school of music office, or at the door.

For more details, call (806) 651-2840.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Lt. Lyndsey Evans and Lt. Margaret Dente, both Naval Aviators attached to Electronic Attack...
All-woman crew to perform flyover at Super Bowl LVII
Reggie and his new bike
The PARC in Amarillo in need of more space as memberships grows
Cactus Cove Inn & Suites
26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel
The city of Amarillo reported this week five more candidates have filed to be on the May 6,...
City of Amarillo announces 5 more candidates for May election

Latest News

The public is invited to paint at the Amarillo Zoo this Friday.
Amarillo Zoo hosting ‘Critters and Canvases’ event on Friday
chat
THE CHAT: A-Town Rockers are getting ready for BandFest
chat
THE CHAT: Bob Roth talks about the Amarillo Railroad Museum
chat
THE CHAT: Sherrie Woods talks about her campaign for Amarillo city council