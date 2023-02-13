Tickets on sale for WTAMU’s ‘Chemistry of Sound’ concert

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for West Texas A&M University’s Chemistry of Sound concert.

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Amarillo College Concert Hall Theatre, and is part of a science lecture, according to a WTAMU press release.

WTAMU Professor of Biochemistry Dr. Nick Flynn and quartet members will speak about the science of sounding during a lecture at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on WT’s Canyon campus.

The press release said the concert features Joseph Haydn’s String Quartet No. 1, Opus 76; Grażyna Bacewicz’s Piano Quintet and Bedřich Smetana’s “From My Life” string quartet. Guest artist is Jessica Osborne, piano.

The quartet also includes Evgeny Zvonnikov, violin; Vesselin Todorov, viola; and Emmanuel Lopez, cello. Each are lecturers in the School of Music.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online, at the school of music office, or at the door.

For more details, call (806) 651-2840.

