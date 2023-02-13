Student dead after firearm discharges in vehicle at Dalhart ISD parking lot

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - A student has died after a firearm was accidentally discharged in a vehicle at Dalhart ISD parking lot.

According to the release from Dalhart ISD, earlier today one student was injured after a firearm accidently discharged in a vehicle on a Dalhart ISD parking lot.

All campuses were placed under lockdown.

Dalhart ISD says due to this, the Girl basketball playoff game with Idalou has been postponed.

