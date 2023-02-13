Who's Hiring?
Stream the girls basketball playoff games here

TPSN will be hosting the girls basketball games here
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting multiple girls basketball games this evening.

The games are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13.

To listen to the girls Canyon vs Andrews basketball game at 6 p.m., click here.

To listen to the girls Randall vs Monahans basketball game at 6 p.m., click here.

To listen to the girls Tascosa vs Coronado basketball game at 6 p.m. click here.

To stream the girls Amarillo High vs Lubbock High basketball game at 6 p.m., click here.

