Rain Tonight, Windy Tomorrow

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some 'Good News' for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While the rest of today look to be mostly dry, tonight we will see the main chance for rain increase. It will enter the area in a west-to-east fashion, first hitting the NM counties in the viewing area at about 6-7pm. The rain will enter the area within the following couple of hours or so. There will be enough instability built today that may allow for one or two of these showers to turn into some weak thunderstorms. No severe activity is expected, but there is the possibility of a little bit of thunder/lightning, some slightly gusty winds, and the development of some fairly gusty winds. The rain looks to move out early tomorrow morning, setting up for a mostly dry and sunny Tuesday. The winds, however, will majorly pick up during the day tomorrow. We will see sustained winds anywhere from 30 to 40 mph in the central and southern part of the area, which means gusts could peak at 60mph in some areas.

