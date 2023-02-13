Potter County non-profits chosen for $1 million in charitable grant funding

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Non-profit organizations were approved by the Potter County Commissioners Court today for a grant program.

The grant funds come from State and Local Recovery Funds that Potter County received under the American Rescue Plan Act.

The grant will provide the organizations with a share of $1 million dollars, which is around $45,000 for each organization.

“Their dividends are sweat equity and what they produce for the people that they’re serving, but they’re not well to do and every little bit help,” said Contract Consultant, John Kiehl.

38 non-profits applied for the grant program, and 24 were put up for approval.

Organizations were selected based on a set of criteria. The criteria included experience of organization, significance and measurability of proposed project, potential beneficial impact and cost-effectiveness of proposal.

“This’ll help and hopefully keep their programs and projects going while they’re continuing to look for help from other people to keep it going as well too,” said Kiehl.

The non-profit organizations will have 12 months to spend grant funds on their proposed project.

Here is a list of the approved non-profits and their proposed project:

High Plains Food Bank - Food Purchase and Distribution - $45,000

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity - 2023 Home Construction - $45,000

The Bridge - The Bridge Children’s Advocacy for Potter County Kids - $45,000

Amarillo Wesley Community Center (AWCC) - Wesley After School Care Program - $45,000

Family Support Services of Amarillo, Inc. - Elevator Access - $45,000

Turn Center - Children’s Therapy Services - $45,000

Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo - Success Depends on Me - $45,000

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo - RMHC of Amarillo Family Room Management - $39,600

Opportunity School - Enhancing Nature in Edwards Campus playground - $45,000

Sharing Hope Ministry, Inc. - Servicing Women on the Fringe of Incarceration/Homelessness - $36,643

Amarillo Senior Citizens Association (ASCA) - Building Renovation (Electrical) - $45,000

Speiro Legacies - RISE UP (Raising Income and Self-sufficiency through Education while Unleashing Potential) - $28,100

Amarillo United Citizen’s Forum - Tutoring, GED, College, and Career Prep Program - $44,250

Panhandle Breast Health - Back On Track Breast Cancer Screening Initiative - $45,000

Andreas Project - 24/7 Sobriety Monitoring - $45,000

No Boundaries International - Feeding the multitudes - $31,880

Kids, Incorporated of Amarillo - Scholarships for Youth Player Fees & Sports Management Software Upgrade - $45,000

Blankets of Love, Amarillo - Blankets of Love - $45,000

Westminster Presbyterian Church - Bear Paws After School Program - $45,000

Friends of Cross Bar SRMA Inc. - Public Awareness and Future Access to the Cross Bar SRMA - $45,000

Seven Star Horse Therapy - Horses Healing Heroes - $45,000

Family Care Foundation - Senior Dental Assistance - $45,000

Mission 2450, Inc. - Mission 2540 Benevolence Fund - $24,000

Amarillo YCCO - Help Stabilize families at-risk of homelessness - $45,000

