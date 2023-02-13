Potter County non-profits chosen for $1 million in charitable grant funding
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Non-profit organizations were approved by the Potter County Commissioners Court today for a grant program.
The grant funds come from State and Local Recovery Funds that Potter County received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The grant will provide the organizations with a share of $1 million dollars, which is around $45,000 for each organization.
“Their dividends are sweat equity and what they produce for the people that they’re serving, but they’re not well to do and every little bit help,” said Contract Consultant, John Kiehl.
38 non-profits applied for the grant program, and 24 were put up for approval.
Organizations were selected based on a set of criteria. The criteria included experience of organization, significance and measurability of proposed project, potential beneficial impact and cost-effectiveness of proposal.
“This’ll help and hopefully keep their programs and projects going while they’re continuing to look for help from other people to keep it going as well too,” said Kiehl.
The non-profit organizations will have 12 months to spend grant funds on their proposed project.
Here is a list of the approved non-profits and their proposed project:
- High Plains Food Bank - Food Purchase and Distribution - $45,000
- Amarillo Habitat for Humanity - 2023 Home Construction - $45,000
- The Bridge - The Bridge Children’s Advocacy for Potter County Kids - $45,000
- Amarillo Wesley Community Center (AWCC) - Wesley After School Care Program - $45,000
- Family Support Services of Amarillo, Inc. - Elevator Access - $45,000
- Turn Center - Children’s Therapy Services - $45,000
- Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo - Success Depends on Me - $45,000
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo - RMHC of Amarillo Family Room Management - $39,600
- Opportunity School - Enhancing Nature in Edwards Campus playground - $45,000
- Sharing Hope Ministry, Inc. - Servicing Women on the Fringe of Incarceration/Homelessness - $36,643
- Amarillo Senior Citizens Association (ASCA) - Building Renovation (Electrical) - $45,000
- Speiro Legacies - RISE UP (Raising Income and Self-sufficiency through Education while Unleashing Potential) - $28,100
- Amarillo United Citizen’s Forum - Tutoring, GED, College, and Career Prep Program - $44,250
- Panhandle Breast Health - Back On Track Breast Cancer Screening Initiative - $45,000
- Andreas Project - 24/7 Sobriety Monitoring - $45,000
- No Boundaries International - Feeding the multitudes - $31,880
- Kids, Incorporated of Amarillo - Scholarships for Youth Player Fees & Sports Management Software Upgrade - $45,000
- Blankets of Love, Amarillo - Blankets of Love - $45,000
- Westminster Presbyterian Church - Bear Paws After School Program - $45,000
- Friends of Cross Bar SRMA Inc. - Public Awareness and Future Access to the Cross Bar SRMA - $45,000
- Seven Star Horse Therapy - Horses Healing Heroes - $45,000
- Family Care Foundation - Senior Dental Assistance - $45,000
- Mission 2450, Inc. - Mission 2540 Benevolence Fund - $24,000
- Amarillo YCCO - Help Stabilize families at-risk of homelessness - $45,000
