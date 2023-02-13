Lovington man facing multiple charges after Curry County officers respond to burglary

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Lovington man is facing multiple charges after Curry County officers responded to a burglary on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 9, at around 1:32 p.m., deputies responded to a call on a possible burglary in progress.

As deputies responded, the victim provided a description of the suspects vehicle and followed him for a short time.

The suspects vehicle fled before the deputies arrived.

A deputy began tracking the suspect, by following the tracks from the newly fallen snow for around 20 miles before losing the tracks.

When other deputies arrived, they found the suspects vehicle in Melrose. They arrested the suspect who was later identified as 42-year-old Chad Williams, from Lovington.

Williams was charged with residential burglary, breaking and entering, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams was also wanted for failure to appear on charges in Lea County. He is being held in the Curry County Detention Center.

