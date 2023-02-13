Who's Hiring?
Clovis man convicted for shooting at officers during police chase

A Clovis man has been convicted for multiple felony charges after shooting at officers during a police chase last year.(Source: Ninth Judicial District Attorneys Office)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man has been convicted for multiple felony charges after shooting at officers during a police chase last year.

According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney, on Feb. 9, 21-year-old Marcus Lewis was found guilty by a jury, for multiple charges including shooting at officers while fleeing from police in a vehicle.

On July 22, 2022, Clovis police made a traffic stop with Lewis.

As officers approached his window Lewis fled at a high rate of speed leading officers thru the city into the county on a pursuit. 

As officers pursued Lewis he began to shoot at multiple officers. Lewis wrecked his vehicle into two other vehicles and then fled on foot. 

Officers searched his vehicle and found a firearm. He was located three days later and during a foot chase and threw another firearm before to being caught.

Lewis was found guilty of shooting at or from a motor vehicle, three counts of Aggravated assault upon a peace officer, Felon in possession of a firearm, Aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, three counts of shooting at or from a motor vehicle and Failure to give immediate notice of accidents.

He was also found to have discharged a firearm during the commission of a felony and is subject to a five-year enhancement on each felony.

Lewis will be held in detention pending his sentencing hearing. He also has one prior felony conviction for narcotics.

