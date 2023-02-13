Badgers baseball wins weekend series over Broncbusters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College Badgers welcomed the Garden City Community College Broncbusters to Hodgetown this past weekend for another four-game series.

On Saturday, the Badgers swept the doubleheader, first game 13-3, and second game 9-5.

Then on Sunday, AC fell just short in game one, 4-3. They turned things around in game two to come out with the win 11-5.

Amarillo College snags their second series win of the season, 3-1. They now sit at 6-2 overall on the season.

They will be back at Hodgetown again this weekend for another non-conference series against Lamar Community College.

