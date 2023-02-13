Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Zoo hosting ‘Critters and Canvases’ event on Friday

The public is invited to paint at the Amarillo Zoo this Friday.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to paint at the Amarillo Zoo this Friday.

The event, Critters and Canvases, will feature one of the zoo’s animal couples, Fred and Ethel, which are leopard tortoises. The event also will have snacks.

Melissa Haney from Melissa Haney Art will lead the painting event.

The event is 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Amarillo Zoo. Tickets are $35.

For more details, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

