2 injured after 4 storage units caught fire at W. Loop 335 area

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have been severally injured after four storage unites caught on fire at W. Loop 335 area.

According to the Randall County Fire Department, on Sunday, Feb 12, at around 9:33 p.m., Randall County fire crews were called at the area of W. Loop 335 South on a structure fire.

The caller told dispatchers that the storage units were on fire. Randall County deputies arrived on scene and found several units were on fire and reported several people with burnt injuries.

Officials say two people were severally injured and were transported to Northwest Texas hospital. The burnt victim were later transported to a Lubbock hospital for further treatment.

The release says the identities and condition are not being provided at this time.

Randall County fire, Amarillo Fire Department and Lake Tanglewood VFD, were able to bring the fire under control at 10:36 p.m.

Fire Investigators were able to determine the storage unit where the fire originated was being possibly used as a temporary home and the fire started accidentally from smoking material too close to combustible items.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.