1 teen dead, 4 others injured after pickup rolls over on dirt road near Pampa

One teen was killed and four others were injured in a rollover over the weekend.
One teen was killed and four others were injured in a rollover over the weekend.(Gray County EMS)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A teenager was killed and four others were injured after a pickup rolled over yesterday on a dirt road in Gray County.

Texas Department of Public Safety said about 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, a 2006 Nissan Titan pickup was speeding on County Road D, which is about two miles west of Pampa.

A 16-year-old girl from Albuquerque, New Mexico, was driving and the four passengers included a 17-year-old, a 16-year-old, a 12-year-old and an 11-year-old.

The driver was the only one wearing a seatbelt and three of the passengers were riding in the bed of the pickup.

The pickup went into a soft skid to the right on the road and traveled across the road towards the opposite side ditch, TxDPS said.

The driver over-corrected, causing it to skid across the roadway.

It rolled over and ejected the passengers who were wearing a seatbelt.

A 17-year-old boy from Albuquerque, New Mexico, was airlifted to an Amarillo hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died. Officials did not give his identity.

The 16-year-old driver and an 11-year-old boy, both from Albuquerque, were taken to the Pampa hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another 16-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, both from Pampa, were airlifted to an Amarillo hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

