1 student injured after firearm discharges at Dalhart ISD parking lot

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - One student has been injured after a firearm was accidently discharged on a Dalhart ISD parking lot.

According to the release from Dalhart ISD, a firearm was accidentally discharged in a vehicle at a Dalhart ISD parking lot resulting one student injured.

All campuses were placed under lockdown.

The release says there is no present threat to any Dalhart ISD campus or facility and all student are safe.

The high school will be released at 2 p.m.

