Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Rihanna, trio of anthems highlight Super Bowl’s star power

Rihanna poses for a photo after a halftime show news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 NFL...
Rihanna poses for a photo after a halftime show news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 NFL football game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By ANDREW DALTON
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A halftime show that Rihanna promises will be “jam-packed” will sit at the center of the celebrity supplements to Super Bowl 57.

But the 13-minute mini-extravaganza, her first live event in seven years, is only one part of the entertainment sideshow surrounding Sunday’s big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Chris Stapleton, who has dominated country music awards in recent years, will take on the challenge, and scrutiny, of singing the national anthem.

Chris Stapleton, left, and Stevie Wonder perform "Higher Ground" during a tribute to Motown at...
Chris Stapleton, left, and Stevie Wonder perform "Higher Ground" during a tribute to Motown at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“The national anthem’s not an easy song for singers. It’s one that can go horribly wrong as we’ve seen many times in the past,” Stapleton said at a media event during the leadup to the game. “But if you’re gonna do it, this is the place to do it. I’m gonna go out there and play. And play it like I play it.”

The length of the anthem has become one of the countless game elements up for betting. Oddsmakers have put the over-under on Stapleton’s “Star Spangled Banner” at 2 minutes, 5 seconds.

This being the Super Bowl, one anthem is not enough. R&B legend Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.”

And “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing what’s been dubbed the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

FILE - Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at AARP's 21st annual Movies for Grownups Awards on Saturday,...
FILE - Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at AARP's 21st annual Movies for Grownups Awards on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ralph is living a career dream: The “Abbott Elementary” star won her first-ever Emmy in 2022 and will lend her powerful vocals as a Super Bowl pregame performer this weekend, Sunday, Feb. 12. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Invision/AP, File)(Allison Dinner/Invision/AP)

Famous faces are bound to be seen throughout the stands. Some will care more about the outcome than others. The Eagles count Kevin Hart and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Rob McElhenney among their biggest fans. Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis pull hard for the Chiefs.

Many stars have made the scene at Super Bowl week parties.

And many others, including John Travolta and Alicia Silverstone, will show up in the big game’s big commercials.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

___

For more Super Bowl coverage, including of the game’s entertainment offerings, visit: www.apnews.com/SuperBowl

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Lt. Lyndsey Evans and Lt. Margaret Dente, both Naval Aviators attached to Electronic Attack...
All-woman crew to perform flyover at Super Bowl LVII
Cactus Cove Inn & Suites
26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel
Law Enforcement has arrested two suspects after officials found around $500,000 worth of meth...
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after officials find $500,000 worth of meth in home
Reggie and his new bike
The PARC in Amarillo in need of more space as memberships grows

Latest News

Authorities are seen responding to Lake Champlain after a utility vehicle went through the ice...
2 dead after vehicle breaks through ice on Vermont’s Lake Champlain
A woman was rescued from rubble 132 hours after the earthquake in Turkey, according to CNN...
Turkey arrests building contractors 6 days after quakes
Russia is striving to secure areas it illegally annexed last September — the Donetsk, Kherson,...
Russia continues to shell Ukraine amid grinding push in east
Nicholas Firkus, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the April...
Man found guilty of murdering wife, staging break-in