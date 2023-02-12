Rain Monday Night, Then Windy Tue and Wed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Before the rain moves in tomorrow night, we’ll see calm conditions tonight, with lows in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s and winds at 5-10 mph. As for tomorrow, there will likely be a little bit of sunshine early in the day before the clouds start to move in later on. The western counties will be the first to see the rain, roughly at 6-8pm, in the which will make its way through the rest of the area in a west-to-east fashion, before moving out of the area late Monday night into Tuesday morning. A couple of light rain or snow showers are possible to the north early Tuesday morning associated with the system’s wraparound moisture, but nothing significant is expected there. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be our windiest days we’ve seen in a while.

