Lady Buffs softball capture both wins on Saturday of the WT Invitational

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Buffs of West Texas A&M captured both wins on Saturday of the WT Invitational.

In the first game, WT had a rematch with Colorado Mesa. The Lady Buffs captured the win Friday afternoon over the Mavericks, but today, WT took care of business snagging the 11-3 victory.

The second match up of the day for West Texas A&M ended in a 9-4 win over Fort Lewis.

The Lady Buffs advance to 8-0 on the sesaon.

They will play one more game tomorrow against New Mexico Highlands. WT won the first game between the two on Friday, 7-0.

