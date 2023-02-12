Buffs split doubleheader with Javelinas

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffs baseball team welcomed the Texas A&M Kingsville Javelinas back to Wilder Park for a doubleheader to continue the four-game Lone Star Conference series.

The first game did not go in the Buffs favor as WT fell 9-3 to Texas A&M Kingsville. In the second game, all of the start aligned for the Buffs as WT came out with the 13-10 victory.

The Buffs will be back at Wilder Park tomorrow to wrap up the four-game series against the Javelinas, first pitch is set for 1 p.m.

https://gobuffsgo.com/news/2023/2/11/baseball-17-buffs-use-the-long-ball-to-split-saturdays-doubleheader.aspx

