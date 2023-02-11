WT baseball & softball return home after starting season 4-0

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - It might not have been the warmest day in Canyon, Tx, but the sun was shining and the winds were not too bad for the home openers for both the Buffs and Lady Buffs of West Texas A&M.

For the baseball team, they welcomed Lone Star Conference opponent Texas A&M Kingsville for a four-game series this weekend. While the softball team is hosting the WT Invitational, welcoming Lone Star Conference teams and some Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) teams as well.

Baseball fell to the Javelinas 9-5 in their single game for today. They will be back in action at Wilder Park tomorrow at 1 p.m. to continue the conference series with a doubleheader.

Softball, however, secured the win 2-1 over Colorado Mesa for their first game of the weekend. The win coming from a strong effort from the Lady Buffs late in the game.

Head Coach Michael Mook is excited to be back at home and is proud of his team for their hard work to advance to 5-0.

“Yeah, they showed some really big resilience. I thought Ruby Salzman led us off in that sixth inning to get on base and that was a big moment for us. Then we had some other players come through with some hits. It shows a lot of character, a lot of grit, a lot of toughness. That’s one of the good things to kind of see early in the season, is how do you react when things get tough and I thought we showed some really good resilience,” Coach Mook said.

The Lady Buffs will take on New Mexico Highlands tonight at 6 p.m. for their second game of the evening. They will have a rematch with Colorado Mesa tomorrow at 12:15 p.m.

After capturing the first win of the weekend, Coach Mook is still wanting to see improvements all around before starting conference play next weekend.

“I want to just make sure we are getting better every single game. Make sure that we are getting better hopefully pitching wise and get to get in some different pitchers. Heidi (Vortherms) threw really well that game. Overall, I just want to make sure we are getting better defensively and also offensively,” Coach Mook said.

