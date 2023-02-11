West Plains mounts huge comeback to take down Pampa

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves took on the Pampa Harvesters at home on Friday night.

The Harvesters got off to a hot start, taking a commanding lead over the Wolves who’ve already locked up the 3-seed in the district standings.

Pampa led by as much as 18 at one point, but West Plains mounted a huge comeback and came away with the 54-47 win.

