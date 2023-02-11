Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Warm Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A high pressure ridge over the Panhandle over the weekend means warmer temperatures. Average highs are in the mid-50s this time of year. We’re forecasting low 60s on Saturday and near 70 degrees on Sunday, with plenty of sun. A little breezy each afternoon with winds gusting over 20mph. The next weather maker is a storm system that will approach from the southwest on Monday. The timing may change but this storm looks to bring a good rain chance late Monday and early Tuesday. The timing may change over the weekend, stay tuned!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement has arrested two suspects after officials found around $500,000 worth of meth...
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after officials find $500,000 worth of meth in home
Cactus Cove Inn & Suites
26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Officials are on scene of a fire.
Officials identify victim in Thursday morning house fire in northwest Amarillo

Latest News

Warm Weekend
Weekend Forecast with Shelden 2/10
Weekend Forecast with Shelden 2/10
Shelden Web Graphic
Scoring Super Bowl Weekend
Early Friday Outlook with Tanner
Early Friday Outlook with Tanner