Warm Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A high pressure ridge over the Panhandle over the weekend means warmer temperatures. Average highs are in the mid-50s this time of year. We’re forecasting low 60s on Saturday and near 70 degrees on Sunday, with plenty of sun. A little breezy each afternoon with winds gusting over 20mph. The next weather maker is a storm system that will approach from the southwest on Monday. The timing may change but this storm looks to bring a good rain chance late Monday and early Tuesday. The timing may change over the weekend, stay tuned!

