Warm Weekend, Rain Monday Night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a warmer Saturday than what we’ve seen the past couple of days, temps tonight will drop into the upper 20′s to lower 30′s with partly cloudy skies. As for tomorrow, it will be similar to last Sunday, where temps will climb into the upper 60′s to lower 70′s for most areas, with a few clouds from time to time. Our next best rain chance comes Monday night, where many areas will see the chance for a measurable amount of rain. After that exits the region, the middle of the week is looking to be fairly on the breezy side, with Wednesday likely being the windiest day.

