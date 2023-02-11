UIL 1-5A boys and girls wrestling regionals held at WT

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL 1-5A boys and girls regional wrestling matches took place at the First United Bank Center in Canyon, Tx yesterday and today.

Multiple local teams were in attendance with the hopes of qualifying for the state tournament in Cypress, Tx on February 18th and 19th. The top four individuals from each weight class will have the chance to compete at state next weekend. The 5th place individual will go as an alternate in case someone does not make their weight.

For team and individual finishes from today, click the links below:

Boys finalist:

https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1676158462011&pageName=%2Fpredefinedtournaments%2FTournamentHub.jsp&twSessionId=wjqvadgsqa

Girls finalist:

https://www.trackwrestling.com/predefinedtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1676158442500&pageName=%2Fpredefinedtournaments%2FTournamentHub.jsp&twSessionId=mfgfflsqaq

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.