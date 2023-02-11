The PARC in Amarillo in need of more space as memberships grows

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Since the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center, also known as the PARC-- has been in Amarillo, members have been slowly increasing.

Around this time last year, the average amount of members in attendance was about 15 during the day.

Since just yesterday, attendance was at a high of 51.

The PARC says they are excited to be helping so many new faces-- but the need for space is only becoming more pressing.

In order to start construction, The PARC needs to raise just shy of $1 million dollars and at this rate, they are a third of the way there, as they have been gradually buying land around its downtown location.

The PARC explains that their design for this new building will not only compliment downtown, but will also allow them to host more members and have increased classroom space.

It will also offer more services to the homeless community as they strive to help them rebuild their lives.

“I think if I didn’t have The PARC in my life, I would still be out in the streets doing drugs, running, smoking weed, it would just be in shambles--my life would be in shambles without the PARC,” says Reddget “Reggie” Williams, member of The PARC.

“They are able to push you and to be able to get where you need to go,” says Reggie.

Reggie had been out of a job for 32 years but as of this year, he is officially employed, sober, and rides his new bike to work daily.

“The PARC has been such a miracle within itself to me it taught me how to love myself again. It taught me how to live, to have confidence in myself. I learned how to talk to people we can help and let my pride go so I can move on in life,” says Reggie.

“When you come here you’re greeted with love, compassion.” says Richard Don Williams Junior, member of The PARC.

Williams says that without The PARC he doesn’t know where he would be and describes this as his healthy place.

Co-founder of The PARC - Valerie Gooch, says its reputation and demand of services is why they are pushing for more space.

“We’re having more and more new people that are coming through, we probably have at least five new people every day that we haven’t ever seen before, and it’s amazing to watch how those who are homeless come through our doors and they really do change” Gooch says.

“Just a place that when you come in you feel love, and they’ll do anything they can to help you and point you in the right directions or find the resources that you might need. It touches people’s lives and it’s impacted my life,” says Williams.

Gooch says that with the new building, The PARC will be able to move more people from being homeless to confident community members.

“We care. It’s about relationship and it’s about them finding their value again and it’s incredible what happens when they begin to realize and remember that they’re valuable and they’re worthy and they begin to move forward” says Gooch.

The PARC P.O. Box 802 Amarillo, TX 79105 Phone: (806) 236-5069

