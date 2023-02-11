Who's Hiring?
Hereford takes down Perryton in overtime in pivotal matchup for playoff hopes

By KJ Doyle
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Whitefaces and Perryton Rangers faced off in Hereford in a pivotal matchup in the district playoff race.

The winner of the matchup would very likely claim the final spot in the district playoff picture with one game left in the regular season. Perryton’s next matchup is on Tuesday with top-seeded Canyon, making a win Friday vital.

It was a hard-fought, back-and-forth battle the entire way, with the game going into overtime. Ultimately, Hereford came out victorious, 66-63.

Perryton’s Julian Cervantes led all scorers in the game with 32 points while Hereford’s Zevan Gonzales led the Hostile Herd in scoring with 21. Hereford will hit the road to play Borger on Tuesday in the season finale.

