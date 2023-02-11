Who's Hiring?
Farwell clinches district title in win over Panhandle

By KJ Doyle
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle invited Farwell into town for a matchup that would decide the district title.

Panhandle got off to a scorching start, up 13-0 in the game. However, the top-ranked Farwell Steers fought their way back into the game and ultimately came away with the win, 43-40.

With the victory, Farwell (ranked 4th in the state in 2A) is now in position to go underrating in district for the first time in over 10 years.

