Farwell clinches district title in win over Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle invited Farwell into town for a matchup that would decide the district title.

Panhandle got off to a scorching start, up 13-0 in the game. However, the top-ranked Farwell Steers fought their way back into the game and ultimately came away with the win, 43-40.

With the victory, Farwell (ranked 4th in the state in 2A) is now in position to go underrating in district for the first time in over 10 years.

