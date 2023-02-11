Who's Hiring?
Employee uses Heimlich to save elementary school student from choking

An Ohio school employee, Siara Akers, reportedly helped save a student from choking in a...
An Ohio school employee, Siara Akers, reportedly helped save a student from choking in a cafeteria this week.(Springboro Schools)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) - School officials in Ohio say a school employee saved a student from choking this week.

According to Springboro Schools, Siara Akers, a building aide at Five Points Elementary, noticed a student choking in the cafeteria during lunch.

Officials said Akers rushed over and immediately administered the Heimlich maneuver and successfully dislodged the food item.

Springboro Schools said the student’s family thanked Akers for her amazing effort and delivered a bouquet of flowers to her.

Officials also thanked Akers who said she was the first person to react in the situation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

