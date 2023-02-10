WTAMU track & field team sweeps LSC honors for third time this season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M track and field team swept LSC honors for the third time this season.

Hamdi Ali (Men’s field), Butare Rugenerwa (Men’s track) , Corrissa Perry (Women’s track) and Taylor Nelloms (Women’s field) all took home honors for their performances last week.

Hamdi Ali continues to make history setting the school’s high jump record last weekend.

The team will head down to Texas Tech this weekend to compete in the Jarvis Scott Open.

“He jumped 2.20 at Tech, jumped 2.21 this past week.” WTAMU track and field director Matt Stewart said of Ali. “We’ll give him a week off this week and then get ready for conference and nationals. He’ll have a chance to win a national championship for sure. Just a very experienced athlete who jumped really well. Taylor Nelloms jumped really well. She’s top five in the high jump now. Then Batare. he’s still around. Amarillo High guy. It’s his sixth year with us. He’s top three in the 800. Just a freak athlete.”

