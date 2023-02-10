Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

WTAMU track & field team sweeps LSC honors for third time this season

VIDEO: WTAMU track & field team sweeps LSC honors for third time this season
By KJ Doyle
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M track and field team swept LSC honors for the third time this season.

Hamdi Ali (Men’s field), Butare Rugenerwa (Men’s track) , Corrissa Perry (Women’s track) and Taylor Nelloms (Women’s field) all took home honors for their performances last week.

Hamdi Ali continues to make history setting the school’s high jump record last weekend.

The team will head down to Texas Tech this weekend to compete in the Jarvis Scott Open.

“He jumped 2.20 at Tech, jumped 2.21 this past week.” WTAMU track and field director Matt Stewart said of Ali. “We’ll give him a week off this week and then get ready for conference and nationals. He’ll have a chance to win a national championship for sure. Just a very experienced athlete who jumped really well. Taylor Nelloms jumped really well. She’s top five in the high jump now. Then Batare. he’s still around. Amarillo High guy. It’s his sixth year with us. He’s top three in the 800. Just a freak athlete.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement has arrested two suspects after officials found around $500,000 worth of meth...
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after officials find $500,000 worth of meth in home
Cactus Cove Inn & Suites
26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Officials are on scene of a fire.
Officials identify victim in Thursday morning house fire in northwest Amarillo
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago

Latest News

Bushland's Jesse Fowler signs letter of intent to Utah Tech.
Three Bushland seniors sign letters of intent to play in college
Former Red Raider Zach Thomas is inducted in the Texas Tech Ring of Honor (Source: KCBD Staff)
Zach Thomas to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame
Canyon quarterback and WTAMU commit Derrick Clements during a game against Pampa in 2021.
Canyon’s Derrek Clements signs national letter of intent to West Texas A&M
Softball
Buffs and Lady Buffs start 2023 campaign 4-0 on opening weekend