Three Bushland seniors sign letters of intent to play in college

By KJ Doyle
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Thursday morning, three Bushland Falcons signed to play at the next level.

Baylor King and Kaela Neie signed to play football and volleyball at Colorado-Mesa University. Meanwhile, Jesse Fowler signed to run track at Utah Tech.

“Everything I know, I’ve learned here.” King said. “The relationships I’ve built with these dudes is something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.”

“Coming from a school with such a successful volleyball program, I wanted to go there because they are so successful.” Kayla Neie, who won two state championships at Bushland, said of her decision. “I know that out of all of the colleges that I’ve looked over, Colorado-Mesa will help me grow mentally and physically as a person.”

“I have the most amazing team ever. Being able to be with them for the past four years and now be their leader as a senior and showing them that they can go on and do greater things is truly amazing for me.” Fowler said.

Bushland’s football and volleyball seasons are over, but the Falcons track season will begin later this month.

