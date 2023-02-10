Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jake Boesen, Coach Michael Mook, Allen Roberson, and Mike Roden

If you missed today’s interviews with Jake Boesen, Coach Michael Mook, Allen Roberson, and Mike Roden, on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Jake Boesen, Coach Michael Mook, Allen Roberson, and Mike Roden, on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Jake Boesen, Host of the Sports Nerds

We chat with Jake Boesen about Kevin Durant’s significant trade and more about the NBA Trade deadline!

Coach Michael Mook, WT Softball Head Coach

We chat with Michael Mook about the upcoming WT Invitational that they will be hosting this upcoming weekend!

Allen Roberson, Host of the Sports Nerds

We chat with Allen Roberson about the Kevin Durant trade as well and more about the NBA Trade deadline!

Mike Roden

We chat with Mike Roden about tomorrows boys basketball game between Tascosa and Plainview and upcoming playoff games.

