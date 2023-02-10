Scoring Super Bowl Weekend

The sun finally came out Friday, and temperatures warmed into the 40s for much of the region. Clear skies and calm winds tonight will allow for overnight lows going into Saturday morning to be on the chilly side, however, winds turning out of the southwest will warm Saturday’s highs into the 60°s. This warming trend continues through Super Bowl Sunday, where highs could hit the 70°s, however winds might be a bit breezy at times.

Looking ahead to next week, a shift in winds out of the southeast will funnel some moisture into the atmosphere ahead of an incoming system, and that could bring rain, and if we’re lucky, thunderstorm chances to at least parts of the area Monday.

