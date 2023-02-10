Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Scoring Super Bowl Weekend

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The sun finally came out Friday, and temperatures warmed into the 40s for much of the region. Clear skies and calm winds tonight will allow for overnight lows going into Saturday morning to be on the chilly side, however, winds turning out of the southwest will warm Saturday’s highs into the 60°s. This warming trend continues through Super Bowl Sunday, where highs could hit the 70°s, however winds might be a bit breezy at times.

Looking ahead to next week, a shift in winds out of the southeast will funnel some moisture into the atmosphere ahead of an incoming system, and that could bring rain, and if we’re lucky, thunderstorm chances to at least parts of the area Monday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement has arrested two suspects after officials found around $500,000 worth of meth...
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after officials find $500,000 worth of meth in home
Cactus Cove Inn & Suites
26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Officials are on scene of a fire.
Officials identify victim in Thursday morning house fire in northwest Amarillo
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago

Latest News

Weekend Forecast with Shelden 2/10
Weekend Forecast with Shelden 2/10
Early Friday Outlook with Tanner
Early Friday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
One More Chilly Day
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Clearing And Cool