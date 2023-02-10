Registration for computer coding class open at Discovery Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Students can enroll into an intermediate computer coding class at the Don Harrington Discovery Center.

The Discovery Center is offering a course, Code Your Future: The Next Level, for students from fourth grade to eighth grade.

The class will challenge former participants of the program to learn more with popular programming languages.

Amarillo College Instructor Mark Nair will teach the three-week program, which gives students 12 hours total of class time.

“For an intermediate class, we’ll talk about using Javascript and Construct 3 to build web-based games that are more complex than what we did in the first class,” Nair said. “It’s still logic, design, and coding but with Javascript and web-based technology components. The games and design, though, will deal with arrays, custom variables, types, properties, and data structures.

The program starts Feb. 21 and ends March 9 and is on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Registration is $149 for members and $174 for non-members. To register, click here.

