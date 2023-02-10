One More Chilly Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see more sunshine today than yesterday, with highs reaching the low to mid 40′s, thanks to the northwest winds sticking around throughout the day today. As for the weekend, it is looking very nice both days, where Saturday will build to right around the 60 degree mark, and Sunday could produce temperatures in the mid to upper 60′s. Our next best chance of precipitation comes late Monday with a decent chance of rain for the area.

