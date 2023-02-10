Who's Hiring?
One More Chilly Day

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see more sunshine today than yesterday, with highs reaching the low to mid 40′s, thanks to the northwest winds sticking around throughout the day today. As for the weekend, it is looking very nice both days, where Saturday will build to right around the 60 degree mark, and Sunday could produce temperatures in the mid to upper 60′s. Our next best chance of precipitation comes late Monday with a decent chance of rain for the area.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Clearing And Cool
