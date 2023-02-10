Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Minnesota Habitat for Humanity director urges lawmakers to support affordable housing programs

By David Ade
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Advocates for affordable housing traveled to Washington, D.C. this week to push Congress for some action. Sondra Herman, the director of South Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity, was among those who made the trip.

Herman said increased federal support could make a significant difference for the work her organization does. Herman said, “it means that we can not only continue at building the capacity we are right now, but the potential to increase that capacity.”

Herman, and the hundreds of other advocates from across the country, are asking lawmakers for support and funding for:

South Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity says it helps families and individuals who need help building a home or improving an existing home. The organization said it built 142 homes for families in five Minnesota counties, and helped more than 600 individuals.

According to a housing market report from Rocket Homes, listing prices for homes in the Mankato, Minnesota area are about 10% higher than they were a year ago.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement has arrested two suspects after officials found around $500,000 worth of meth...
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after officials find $500,000 worth of meth in home
Cactus Cove Inn & Suites
26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Officials are on scene of a fire.
Officials identify victim in Thursday morning house fire in northwest Amarillo
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden walks from Marine One towards the Oval Office on the South Lawn of...
Biden to visit Poland for anniversary of Ukraine war
The City of Borger has reported a large tank fire that could cause traffic delays.
‘Large tank fire’ in Borger, traffic being rerouted
‘Large tank fire’ in Borger, traffic being rerouted
‘Large tank fire’ in Borger, traffic being rerouted
North Carolina authorities say a police dog has died unexpectedly.
‘Tragic’: 1-year-old police K-9 dies unexpectedly
The White House reports the Pentagon downed an unknown object flying in US airspace within the...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast