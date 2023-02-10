Medicaid changes could cause issues for Amarillo patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After three years the public health emergency will expire in May, meaning continuous Medicaid coverage will end by the first of April.

With covering ending it could leave many children, new mothers and young adults uninsured.

“There are certain people that have been under expanded eligibility pathways or types of Medicaid, who will be losing that coverage when the public health emergency ends or shortly thereafter,” said Rodney Young, M.D., Regional Chair of Family and Community Medicine, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

According to Dr. Rodney Young, coverage for health care services is the is the gateway for many to be able to access care and people paying out of pocket could shy those away from getting treatment, which could result in higher mortality rates.

“Once coverage ends for services, there will be significant numbers of people who will be unable to access those services anymore. They will just choose to forego care. Roll the dice and hope for the best,” said Dr. Young.

Covid era services, such as free vaccines and testing may also end.

Those who may no longer qualify for coverage still have alternative options to heath care.

“Within the city of Amarillo, a lot of people are eligible for services that are provided through JO Wyatt clinic as part of the hospital district services. They may not know they’re eligible so they could check with JO clinic in the hospital district to see. There’s Heal the City, the free clinic that’s available as a safety net resource to help people who fall outside of other coverage options,” said Dr. Young.

Heal the City “provides free quality medical care and referral services with dignity and compassion to the uninsured of our community.”

There are also affordable heath care options based on income levels.

“There’s Region’s Health Network, which is a federally qualified health care center that has a sort of sliding scale approach based on income level. So even if it doesn’t make the care free at the point of service that provides a more fordable way to access many of those primary care services,” said Dr. Young.

Those on Medicaid are urged to check if their information is up to date and respond to the renewal notice from the state, to check click here.

