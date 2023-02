BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Borger has confirmed the large tank fire has been contained.

Earlier today, Borger announced that there was a large tank fire at 3rd and Florida Street causing several roadways to close.

The fire has recently been confirmed to be contained.

VIDEO: Viewer video of ‘Large tank fire’ in Borger, causing traffic delays (Source: Henry Hurt)

