‘Large tank fire’ in Borger, traffic being rerouted

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Borger has reported a large tank fire that could cause traffic delays.

According to the City of Borger, there is a large tank fire at 3rd and Florida area.

Air quality advisory has been issued for the areas South of 3rd Street and East of Florida. Those who have respiratory sensitivity should remain indoors with windows closed.

Travelers on Highway 152 is being rerouted. City of Borger says traffic will have to route through Panhandle to White Deer, up to Skellytown.

Roadways in the area may be closed or rerouted.

VIDEO: Viewer video of ‘Large tank fire’ in Borger, causing traffic delays (Source: Henry Hurt)

