Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘Large tank fire’ in Borger, traffic being rerouted

The City of Borger has reported a large tank fire that could cause traffic delays.
The City of Borger has reported a large tank fire that could cause traffic delays.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Borger has reported a large tank fire that could cause traffic delays.

According to the City of Borger, there is a large tank fire at 3rd and Florida area.

Air quality advisory has been issued for the areas South of 3rd Street and East of Florida. Those who have respiratory sensitivity should remain indoors with windows closed.

Travelers on Highway 152 is being rerouted. City of Borger says traffic will have to route through Panhandle to White Deer, up to Skellytown.

Roadways in the area may be closed or rerouted.

VIDEO: Viewer video of ‘Large tank fire’ in Borger, causing traffic delays (Source: Henry Hurt)
Caption

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement has arrested two suspects after officials found around $500,000 worth of meth...
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after officials find $500,000 worth of meth in home
Cactus Cove Inn & Suites
26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Officials are on scene of a fire.
Officials identify victim in Thursday morning house fire in northwest Amarillo
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago

Latest News

‘Large tank fire’ in Borger, traffic being rerouted
‘Large tank fire’ in Borger, traffic being rerouted
fire
VIDEO: Viewer video of ‘Large tank fire’ in Borger, causing traffic delays (Source: Henry Hurt)
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Hollis Daniels III on Feb. 10, 2023
‘I hope you get f****** shot, too’ Jury hears testimony from Hollis Daniels’ jailers on Day 5 of murder trial