Injured Tascosa basketball player goes down, but not out

By Preston Moore
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa boys basketball team is neck-and-neck with two other schools fighting for a playoff spot right now, but the Rebels have something they don’t: a player who’s making his difference this season not on the court, but off.

Khalil Jackson, Head Coach Steve Jackson’s son, suffered a ruptured ACL and torn meniscus in the first game of the season.

“I thought he rolled his ankle,” Coach Jackson said. “He’s a tough kid, and I know him. Normally, he pops back up and he’s ready to go, but he kind of stayed down a little longer.”

“It was awful,” Khalil Jackson said. “It shattered me. I was broke, but I’m better now. Mentally, it hurt, but I’ve been better.”

In practice and on the sidelines, he’s able to act as a bridge between his dad and his teammates.

Growing up as a coach’s kid, Khalil was able to adjust into his new role easier than others may have.

“It hit me really hard, but I knew I could come back,” he said. “I could try to coach the younger guys, show them what it’s like to be on varsity. I knew I could help coach in some sort of way. I’ve always watched my dad coach. I’ve always looked up to him, so it helped me a lot.”

Khalil injured his leg two games into district play last year, too. His dad knows it isn’t easy for Khalil to push through.

“I just know what he was going through his junior year,” Coach Jackson said. “To rehab through that and to be devastated by this season ending injury, it just speaks volumes of his character and the nature of who he is.”

Khalil Jackson is showing that even when you go down, you’re not always out.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

