‘I hope you get f****** shot, too’ Jury hears testimony from Hollis Daniels’ jailers on Day 5 of murder trial

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The jury heard testimony from several people today, including a homicide detective and a member of the Lubbock County Jail Detention Response Team who had several interactions with Hollis Daniels III following the fatal shooting of TTPD Officer Floyd East, Jr.

In the cross examination of a homicide detective, the defense discussed the timeline of events the night of the shooting and “inconsistent information” Hollis Daniels III gave to police.

KCBD reporter Kase Wilbanks stated a person was removed from the courtroom during a break in the cross-examination. The person reportedly posted images of from inside the courtroom on social media. The judge said the person is a law student and should have know better; he ordered for the photos to be removed and for the person to leave.

Continuing the cross-examination, the State asked the detective about the night he went and collected DNA from Daniels. The detective said he seemed to be “enjoying the notoriety.”

The State also called a member of the DRT to the stand. He referenced the DRT’s interactions with Daniels the day following the shooting. Daniels reportedly said several vulgar phrases directed toward DRT members, including “f*** the police,” and “hope you get f****** shot, too.”

The jury will review further evidence following the shooting.

The court recessed until Monday morning carrying the trial into its second week.

FULL COVERAGE: Shooting at Texas Tech Police Department

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

