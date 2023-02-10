GOOD NEWS: Fellowship opens cozy shop and offers more than coffee

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a cozy shop on Main Street in Panhandle, Texas the doors are open and you are welcomed to drop in for some refreshments and fellowship.

The coffee and fellowship venue is an outreach from the School Sisters of St Francis in Panhandle. The tour didn’t take long but the warmth of the place was very evident.

“We got to thinking, how do you reach people?” Said Sister May Ana. “They’re not going to come out to the convent and say, Tell me about life or God or can you help me with my problems. So we thought we’ll go to them”

At first, the sister didn’t know how the coffee shop would be received.

“So this is going on 2 years in March that we’ve been open” continues Sister May Ana. “It’s been he most amazing venture because we actually didn’t know if anybody would ever come.”

They came, alright and the place is now thriving. The cups are filled with much more than just coffee.

The sisters serve up love and acceptance and, to the surprise of some, no extra side dishes.

The shop now draws people from all over, and along with some goodies, close friendships are being concocted.

“I come all the way from Amarillo, that’s a 35 mile drive each way but is the highlight of my week coming here” said Max Chang who travels from Amarillo to visit the cozy coffee shop.

For now the doors are open just a few days a week, but locals know that if the flag is flying - the coffee is ready.

