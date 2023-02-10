Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

DPS encourages public to register for free safety training

The Texas Department of Public Safety is still offering free safety training for various groups.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is still offering free safety training for various groups.(https://www.dps.texas.gov/TexasRangers/silverstars.htm | https://www.dps.texas.gov/TexasRangers/silverstars.htm)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is still offering free safety training for various groups.

The training includes Texas State University’s Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event (CRASE) and Stop the Bleeding.

These courses provide strategic techniques and guidance on how to survive an active shooter training and bleeding incidents.

Trainings are available for various groups from businesses, churches, schools, and other organizations throughout the Texas Panhandle.

To find out how to register or for more information call (806) 513-8949.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement has arrested two suspects after officials found around $500,000 worth of meth...
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after officials find $500,000 worth of meth in home
Cactus Cove Inn & Suites
26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Officials are on scene of a fire.
Officials identify victim in Thursday morning house fire in northwest Amarillo
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago

Latest News

The City of Borger has reported a large tank fire that could cause traffic delays.
‘Large tank fire’ in Borger, traffic being rerouted
‘Large tank fire’ in Borger, traffic being rerouted
‘Large tank fire’ in Borger, traffic being rerouted
fire
VIDEO: Viewer video of ‘Large tank fire’ in Borger, causing traffic delays (Source: Henry Hurt)
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE