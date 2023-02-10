DPS encourages public to register for free safety training

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is still offering free safety training for various groups.

The training includes Texas State University’s Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event (CRASE) and Stop the Bleeding.

These courses provide strategic techniques and guidance on how to survive an active shooter training and bleeding incidents.

Trainings are available for various groups from businesses, churches, schools, and other organizations throughout the Texas Panhandle.

To find out how to register or for more information call (806) 513-8949.

