Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

COVID-19 tracker at Johns Hopkins shutting down

FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.
FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.(Source: Johns Hopkins University/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A prominent and influential COVID-19 tracker is shutting down next month.

On Friday, Johns Hopkins University announced it will no longer collect or report COVID-19 data.

The move is expected to start March 10.

The school’s Coronavirus Resource Center said it started the tracker to meet an urgent need at a time when governments didn’t have the capacity to collect and report COVID information.

Johns Hopkins now says U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has the most reliable COVID-19 data collection and reporting.

Most states have already scaled back the frequency of reporting COVID data.

As of January, only New York, Arkansas and Puerto Rico publish daily data for COVID cases and deaths.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement has arrested two suspects after officials found around $500,000 worth of meth...
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after officials find $500,000 worth of meth in home
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Officials are on scene of a fire.
Officials identify victim in Thursday morning house fire in northwest Amarillo
Cactus Cove Inn & Suites
26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel
After sitting on death row for over two decades, Amarillo convicted murderer John Balentine was...
Convicted Amarillo murderer executed after sitting on death row for over 20 years

Latest News

The White House reports the Pentagon downed an unknown object flying in US airspace within the...
White House: Pentagon downs object flying in US airspace off Alaska coastline
Demetrius Haley was one of the former Memphis police officers involved in the death of Tyre...
1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality as jailer
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
FBI searching Pence home as part of classified docs probe
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks to reporters after President...
EPA awards $1B to clean up 22 toxic waste sites nationwide
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
Florida GOP gives DeSantis control of Disney district