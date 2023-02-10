Clearing And Cool

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The storm system that brought some light snow to much of the Panhandle on Thursday will pull away from the area Thursday night. Cold air lingers behind the storm early Friday with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Highs on Friday will be below average with a bit of a north breeze, making it feel cool through the day. The weeks will bring highs well above average, in the 60s, before the next chance for rain and slowly falling temperatures next week.

