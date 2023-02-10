City of Amarillo is implementing a new digital water meter system

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is upgrading more than 70,000 traditional water meters.

The update will modernize water service for every customer with a cutting-edge digital system.

Phase 1 started earlier this week and consists of 1,065 addresses that will be upgraded.

Additional phases will be announced in the coming months.

In October 2021, Amarillo City Council approved a $29.5 million loan by the Texas Water Development Board’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund to pay for the installation of the new digital water meter systems.

The project is estimated to be complete in the Spring of 2024.

