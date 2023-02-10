Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

City of Amarillo is implementing a new digital water meter system

The City of Amarillo is upgrading more than 70,000 traditional water meters.
The City of Amarillo is upgrading more than 70,000 traditional water meters.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is upgrading more than 70,000 traditional water meters.

The update will modernize water service for every customer with a cutting-edge digital system.

Phase 1 started earlier this week and consists of 1,065 addresses that will be upgraded.

Additional phases will be announced in the coming months.

In October 2021, Amarillo City Council approved a $29.5 million loan by the Texas Water Development Board’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund to pay for the installation of the new digital water meter systems.

The project is estimated to be complete in the Spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law Enforcement has arrested two suspects after officials found around $500,000 worth of meth...
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after officials find $500,000 worth of meth in home
Cactus Cove Inn & Suites
26 year old Amarillo native buys historic $3 million dollar hotel
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Officials are on scene of a fire.
Officials identify victim in Thursday morning house fire in northwest Amarillo
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago

Latest News

The Amarillo chapters of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority honored first responders today.
Amarillo chapters of Beta Sigma Phi honor first responders
Medicaid changes could cause issues for Amarillo patients
Medicaid changes could cause issues for Amarillo patients
The City of Borger has reported a large tank fire that could cause traffic delays.
‘Large tank fire’ in Borger, Highway 152 now open
The Texas Department of Public Safety is still offering free safety training for various groups.
DPS encourages public to register for free safety training