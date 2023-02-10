City of Amarillo announces 5 more candidates for May election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo reported this week five more candidates have filed to be on the May 6, ballot.

Sam Burnett is now in the race for mayor.

Council Place One has the most candidates with Kelsey Richardson and Josh Craft joining the race

Katt Massey filed for Place Three and Les Simpson filed for Place Four.

Filing ends at the end of business February 17.

