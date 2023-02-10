Bands and the 100 Club supporting area first responders with BandFest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bands in the Amarillo area are coming together next weekend to help support the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle.

The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle’s bandfest is on Feb. 18 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

2022 was a tough year for first responder families and The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle paid out three line-of-duty death benefits, paid four line-of-duty injury benefits, and bought over $60,000 in lifesaving and life-protecting equipment.

BandFest is being put on to replenish those funds so the 100 Club can be there for firefighting and law enforcement families in need.

“When it hits those families, those moms, those siblings that’s when the rubber meets the road and that’s why the 100 club is so important because those are the ones that get sometimes lost and those need to begin the minute they hear that an accident has happened,” said Kelli Lane, singer and keyboard player for A-Town Rockers.

Each band wanted to do something to give back to the Amarillo community and chose the 100 Club to support area first responders.

“You got policemen you got firefighters you’ve got all this community that is so supportive to our public and we just forget about them in general so this is something to bring attention and give a focus to them,” said Frank Sanmiguel, bass player for The Solano Project.

Tickets will be $60 per person and $100 for a couple. Tickets cover a free dinner of beef tenderloin provided by the Coors cowboy club and drinks.

Tickets for the benefit night are going fast to secure yours, click here.

If tickets are sold out when you get there the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle always accepts donations. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.