Amarillo chapters of Beta Sigma Phi honor first responders

The Amarillo chapters of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority honored first responders today.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo chapters of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority honored first responders today.

The sorority delivered baskets of homemade goodies and snacks to over 20 Law Enforcement, Firefighter, and EMS departments in Potter and Randall county.

Members of the organization said they wanted to show gratitude to the first responders who are protecting us every day.

“These are brave men and women in our community who go out and fight fires, who are there to arrest people and transport our injured to the hospital,” said President of the Beta Sigma Phi City Council, Brenda Martin.

Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas says they are thankful for this organization and feel blessed to live and work in this community.

“It just really means a lot to us when organizations like this come forward and show their appreciation. We love what we do, we love serving the Amarillo community but it’s always nice when somebody come by and says thanks,” said Amarillo Police Department Chief of Police, Martin Birkenfeld.

This is the third year that Beta Sigma Phi has honored first responders in this way.

Local law enforcement says it means a lot when people show their appreciation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

