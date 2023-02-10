Who's Hiring?
‘Am I going to be famous?’ Jury hears phone calls, expert testimony in Day 4 of Hollis Daniels murder trial

The Lubbock Police Department’s Head of its Forensics Investigation Unit took the stand Thursday morning
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The jury heard a chilling phone call on Thursday, that Hollis Daniels made to his father after his arrest.

His father told him news about the shooting was on social media and Daniels said, “That’s pretty cool. You think if I get arrested for a murder charge of a police officer and possession of a controlled substance that I will be able to get into another school? I think they’re going to kick me out of Texas Tech High School.”

The defense called attention to this statement because Daniels was a sophomore at the university at the time, describing his conduct as “irrational” at the time.

Officers said Daniels made several derogatory remarks to them while he was being transferred to the Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock County Detention Center. Then, as he was taken inside past reporters with cameras, officers say he asked them “Am I going to be famous?”

The Lubbock Police Department’s Head of its Forensics Investigation Unit took the stand Thursday morning to describe photo evidence to the courtroom as day four of the capital murder trial began.

Only jurors, attorneys, judge, Hollis Daniels and deputies could see photo evidence she collected from the night of the deadly shooting. The evidence, shown on a large TV screen, faced away from the gallery.

The forensic specialist was then asked to describe photos of Officer East’s body just after the shooting. The state showed a picture of the bullet wound in East’s head. She described the blood pattern from the bullet wound. Many of Officer East’s loved ones were seen leaving the courtroom in tears.

The forensic specialist said she photographed a 4K Cigarillos box containing a gun, a magazine and a piece of a marijuana pipe. She testified the box was found near the Marsha Sharp Freeway and the gun had one round in it.

FULL COVERAGE: Shooting at Texas Tech Police Department

Photo evidence seen Thursday follows Wednesday’s gruesome body cam of the shooting.

The sentencing phase began Tuesday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

KCBD’s Shaley Sanders is providing live updates from inside the courtroom:

