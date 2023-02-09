Warming Back Up for the Weekend

Who's Hiring?
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today will be the last chilly day we see for a while, with highs climbing into the upper 30′s for most area. Some areas could see some snow showers develop, though they will be fairly scattered and short-lasting; accumulations look to be mostly limited to a coating at best. Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer, with highs approaching the low to mid 40′s, before we see some 60′s return to the area for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

