Warming Back Up for the Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today will be the last chilly day we see for a while, with highs climbing into the upper 30′s for most area. Some areas could see some snow showers develop, though they will be fairly scattered and short-lasting; accumulations look to be mostly limited to a coating at best. Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer, with highs approaching the low to mid 40′s, before we see some 60′s return to the area for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.