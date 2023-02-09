Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

US says Chinese military behind vast aerial spy program

The balloon was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for “several years,” the Pentagon said. (CNN)
By MATTHEW LEE and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — China’s balloon that crossed the United States was equipped to collect intelligence signals and was part of a huge, military-linked aerial spy program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration said Thursday, outlining the scope and capabilities of the huge balloon that captivated the country’s attention before the U.S. shot it down.

A fleet of balloons operates under the direction of the People’s Liberation Army and is used specifically for spying, outfitted with high-tech equipment designed to collect sensitive information from targets across the globe, the U.S. said. Similar balloons have floated over five continents, according to the administration.

The statement from a senior State Department official offered the most detail to date linking China’s military to the balloon that was shot down by the U.S. last weekend over the Atlantic Ocean. The public details are meant to refute China’s persistent denials that the balloon was used for spying, including a claim Thursday that U.S. accusations about the balloon amount to “information warfare” against Beijing.

In Beijing, before the U.S. offered new information, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning repeated her nation’s insistence that the large unmanned balloon was a civilian meteorological airship that had blown off course and that the U.S. had “overreacted” by shooting it down.

“It is irresponsible,” Mao said. The latest accusations, she said, “may be part of the U.S. side’s information warfare against China.”

China’s defense minister refused to take a phone call from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss the balloon issue on Saturday, the Pentagon said. China has not answered questions as to what government department or company the balloon belonged to, or how it planned to follow up on a pledge to take further action over the matter.

Source: CNN/PLA Eastern Theater Command / Weibo/State media/Jonathan Snyder / LSM/Paul Inman/Esteban Carranza/Cheng Chen-feng/Taiwan's Ministry of National Defe

The U.S. offered a flatly contradictory characterization of the balloon and its purpose. It said imagery of the balloon collected by American U-2 spy planes as it crossed the country showed that it was “capable of conducting signals intelligence collection” with multiple antennas and other equipment designed to upload sensitive information and solar panels to power them.

Jedidiah Royal, the U.S. assistant defense secretary for the Indo-Pacific, told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee that the military has “some very good guesses” about what intelligence China was seeking. More information was expected to be provided in a classified setting.

The State Department official who provided details to reporters by email on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter, which had already forced the cancellation of a planned visit to China by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The official said an analysis of the balloon debris was “inconsistent” with China’s explanation that it was a weather balloon that went off course. The U.S. is reaching out to countries that have also been targeted, the official said, to discuss the scope of the Chinese surveillance program, and is looking into potential action that “supported the balloon’s incursion into U.S. airspace.”

Images show recovery efforts for the spy balloon that was shot down and fell into the Atlantic Ocean. (Source: US Fleet Forces/CNN)

The official said the U.S. has confidence that the manufacturer of the balloon shot down on Saturday has “a direct relationship with China’s military and is an approved vendor of the” army. The official cited information from an official PLA procurement portal as evidence for the connection between the company and the military.

The U.S. House was expected Thursday to pass a resolution blaming China for a “brazen violation of United States sovereignty” and accusing it of trying to “deceive the international community through false claims about its intelligence collection campaigns.” The resolution was expected to get support from both Democrats and Republicans, reflecting growing bipartisan anger in Washington at what lawmakers see as Chinese aggression.

This is not the first time the U.S. government has publicly called out alleged activities of the People’s Liberation Army. In a first-of-its-kind prosecution in 2014, the Obama administration Justice Department indicted five accused PLA hackers of breaking into the computer networks of major American corporations in an effort to steal trade secrets.

Alleged hackers with the PLA were also charged in 2020 with stealing the personal data of tens of millions of Americans in a breach of the credit-reporting agency Equifax.

_____

Associated Press writers Nomaan Merchant and Lolita C. Baldor in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Jeff Blackburn has passed away.
Amarillo attorney Jeff Blackburn passes away at age 65
An Amarillo man who has been convicted in the year 1999 for shooting three teen boys in their...
Amarillo man who shot and killed 3 teens in 1999 executed
Law Enforcement has arrested two suspects after officials found around $500,000 worth of meth...
Criminal Complaint: 2 arrested after officials find $500,000 worth of meth in home
A complaint filed Monday concerning a weekend homicide explains how Amarillo police found the...
Criminal Complaint details deadly shooting at Amarillo hotel

Latest News

'Queen of Salsa' Celia Cruz will appear on a new U.S. quarter.
‘Queen of Salsa’ Celia Cruz to get her own US quarter
FILE - Eugene Lee poses with his Tony Award for Best Scenic Design for "Wicked" at the Tony...
Eugene Lee, award-winning Broadway, ‘SNL’ set designer, dies
Goodnow said Lisa was hit first, then a driver came back and rammed Kirt through a brick wall.
Couple hospitalized after driver intentionally runs them over, police say
FILE - Burt Bacharach attends the 2016 Newport Beach Film Festival Honors in Newport Beach,...
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94