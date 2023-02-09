Who's Hiring?
VIDEO: Randall tennis star Ella Hester and Caprock baseball player Aldo Ostos sign letters of intent
By KJ Doyle
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The college signings across the Texas panhandle continue today.

Over at Randall High School, tennis star Ella Hester signed her letter of intent to attend Texas A&M - Kingsville. Hester was part of the group that helped lead the raiders to a team tennis state championship and is set to take part in spring tennis in the coming months. She highlighted what the victory at states in her senior season meant to her.

“It was a bittersweet moment because fall tennis is all about the team and the team aspect and of course I want to keep it going.” Hester said. “I want to be with these teammates and coaches even longer. We’ve worked so hard for that state championship for so many years and hopefully we can go get another one in the spring.”

Meanwhile, Caprock baseball player Aldo Ostos signed to play at the next level today. He’ll join the team at Seward County Community College.

He spoke to his classmates and teammates about what it meant for him to fulfill the dream of playing collegiate baseball.

“I did this not only for me, but for my teammates.” Ostos said. “For all my friends for my coaches. I want to make a statement for Caprock. For the east side boys. For everyone I know that we can do it just like anyone else. Like at Randall and Amarillo High. We’re all the same.”

Ostos and the Longhorns start the season on Friday, February 24th as they compete against Weatherford in the Southwest Ford Classic.

We’ll have more coverage on signings from across the panhandle on Thursday.

